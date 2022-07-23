Ready action plan for smart teaching: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to evolve an action plan to equip the classrooms in government schools with smart TVs and projector screens, besides black/white/green boards to aid in smart teaching.

Taking stock of the proposed digital teaching methods in the classrooms with the officials of the Education Department on Friday, the Chief Minister said from PP-1 to class III, smart TVs should be installed and from class IV to X, projectors should be used for digital teaching.

In the first phase, all high schools and those schools, which have been revamped under the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme should have these latest digital teaching gadgets.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works should be expedited and appropriate measures should be taken for safety as valuable equipment is being installed in government schools and CCTV cameras should be installed if necessary.

The officials showed him various types of digital teaching aids and explained the progress of works being executed in 22,344 schools under the second phase Nadu-Nedu. The Chief Minister said the action plan on smart teaching should be ready by the next review meeting on Nadu-Nedu.

Jagan suggested that the data related to the programmes undertaken in the education system should be continuously uploaded as part of the process of reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be evolved in this regard, he asserted, besides directing District Collectors to efficiently use the Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) and School Maintenance Fund (SMF) to run the government schools on sound lines.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also held a review on Vidya Kanuka.

He directed the officials to start arrangements to procure Vidya Kanuka kits for the coming academic year from now itself. Many reforms have been brought in the education sector and the supervision should be strong at every level to yield the desired results.

Hence, the posts of supervisory staff at various levels, including MEOs and DEOs in the Education Department should be filled immediately. The second phase of Nadu- Nedu works should also be taken up in government hostels and directed the officials to fill the posts of senior lecturers in SCERT, and also staff in DIET.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Department Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Advisor of School Education A Murali, APSERMC Secretary A Sambasiva Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.

