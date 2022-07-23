Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready action plan for smart teaching: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Classrooms in govt schools to be equipped with smart TVs, projector screens and digital teaching tools soon

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to evolve an action plan to equip the classrooms in government schools with smart TVs and projector screens, besides black/white/green boards to aid in smart teaching.

Taking stock of the proposed digital teaching methods in the classrooms with the officials of the Education Department on Friday, the Chief Minister said from PP-1 to class III, smart TVs should be installed and from class IV to X, projectors should be used for digital teaching.

In the first phase, all high schools and those schools, which have been revamped under the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme should have these latest digital teaching gadgets.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works should be expedited and appropriate measures should be taken for safety as valuable equipment is being installed in government schools and CCTV cameras should be installed if necessary.

The officials showed him various types of digital teaching aids and explained the progress of works being executed in 22,344 schools under the second phase Nadu-Nedu. The Chief Minister said the action plan on smart teaching should be ready by the next review meeting on Nadu-Nedu.

Jagan suggested that the data related to the programmes undertaken in the education system should be continuously uploaded as part of the process of reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be evolved in this regard, he asserted, besides directing District Collectors to efficiently use the Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) and School Maintenance Fund (SMF) to run the government schools on sound lines.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also held a review on Vidya Kanuka.

He directed the officials to start arrangements to procure Vidya Kanuka kits for the coming academic year from now itself. Many reforms have been brought in the education sector and the supervision should be strong at every level to yield the desired results.

Hence, the posts of supervisory staff at various levels, including MEOs and DEOs in the Education Department should be filled immediately. The second phase of Nadu- Nedu works should also be taken up  in   government hostels and directed the officials to fill the posts of senior lecturers in SCERT, and also staff in DIET.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Department Special Chief Secretary  Budithi Rajasekhar, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Advisor of School Education A Murali, APSERMC Secretary A Sambasiva Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Smart teaching
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp