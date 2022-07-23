Tiger reaches Elluppi forest after killing ox at Nalla Konda 5 days ago

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The elusive tiger has reached Elluppi forest on the border of Sabbavaram and K Kotapadu mandals in Anakapalle district. Forest staff identified the pug marks of the tiger at Elluppi on Friday morning. Earlier, they spent sleepless nights as the tiger had lurked in Nalla Konda reserve forest between Aarla and Chintalapalem in K Kotapadu mandal for the last five days after killing an ox. The tiger attacked the ox and since then it had been at the top of the hill. The tiger dragged the kill from the outskirts of the village to the foothill.

The presence of the tiger has created panic among people in Chintalapalem and neighbouring villages. People are almost confined to their houses at night since the tiger attacked the ox. They even moved their cattle to a safe zone to protect them from the tiger attack at night. Even during the daytime, they are living with constant fear of tiger, which has killed at least half a dozen cattle and sheep.

Speaking to TNIE, forest section officer Rama Rao said the tiger crossed to Sabbavaram mandal in Pendurti section of Anakapalle district. Rescue and tracking teams of the Forest Department are following it with cages and other rescue material since the tiger entered Anakapalle district from Tuni border three weeks ago. The tiger walked 4 to 5 km from Nalla Konda.

It is moving in the north east direction and there is a possibility of entering S Kota mandal in Vizianagaram district from where it may enter Anantagiri forest.Elluppi is a dense forest and the two-member team from Bengaluru is using infrared and thermal drones to track the tiger. However, they are yet to get any visuals. The tiger is avoiding cages though they tried to trap it. The team visited Velluppi, Moduvalasa, Marripalem and educated people about precautions to be taken as the tiger is on the prowl.

