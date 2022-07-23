Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress terms TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to flood-affected areas as 'film shoot'

He accused Naidu and a section of the media supporting him of indulging in a false campaign on flood relief measures taken up by the State government.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his tour of flood-affected areas, which he described as a film shoot meant for sheer publicity and nothing else.

"People are suffering on one hand and this man (TDP chief) is more interested in a photo session to get  has failed to make people tell him that they have not received any flood relief from the State government," Sajjala remarked at a press conference.

He accused Naidu and a section of the media supporting him of indulging in a false campaign on flood relief measures taken up by the State government. "He is trying to instigate people against the YSRC government with baseless allegations by resorting to cheap politics to get political mileage," he alleged.

Recalling the natural disasters that occurred during the TDP regime, Sajjala said the TDP chief failed miserably in providing relief to the affected people and that time too, he focused only on his publicity rather than acting responsibly.

"Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government has distributed `2,000 to each flood-affected family, besides supplying ration. The YSRC government has succeeded in mitigating loss of life and property," he said.

Taking exception to mud-slinging  by TDP leaders during their tour to the flood-affected areas, Sajjala alleged that the TDP leaders and their allies couldn't digest the government's successful tackling of floods and hence took up a malicious propaganda that the government had been supplying contaminated water and the flood relief measures were poor.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the flood situation and kept officials on high alert, he said.

JAGAN TO INTERACT WITH YSRC CADRE FROM AUGUST 4

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted YSRC regional coordinators and district chiefs to take forward the party agenda and ensure that the Gadapa Gadapaku programme is held in six village/ward secretariats every month.

Jagan said that he would directly interact with the party cadre from August 4. Addressing the YSRC leaders on Friday, he said they should play a proactive role as he reposed trust in them and  they should work with commitment to take forward the Gadapa Gadapaku programme in a qualitative manner.

