Andhra Pradesh government mulls booster dose to save sick MSMEs

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking every initiative to give the required handholding to the Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs).The government is of the view that MSMEs are crucial in the generation of employment.

After giving incentives during the COVID pandemic, now the government is focusing on taking up a survey to identify sick MSMEs so as to extend the necessary support to them for the smooth functioning of the units.

According to the officials, there are around 2.50 lakh MSMEs across the State and as part of the ongoing survey, the details will be verified to know how many of the industries are in dire need of support be it financial, raw material or marketing.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MSME Development Corporation Chairman Vanka Ravindranath said they have taken up a district-wise survey of the MSMEs.

"As the COVID pandemic had an adverse impact on several sectors, including MSMEs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed us to take a study of the MSMEs so as to extend the required support. Accordingly, we are taking up the survey to identify the condition of MSMEs," he said.

In fact, the government has already given incentives to MSMEs and is now preparing ground to give another round of incentives in August. The survey is being conducted to extend the needed support to sick MsMEs and ensure that no MSME is closed, he said.

Stating that they are assessing the MSMEs based on the GST returns of three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22, he said after coming across the sick units, the officials will analyse the reasons and extend the required support from the government to keep the units stay afloat.S

tating that many schemes are being implemented by the Centre to support the MSMEs, he said because of lack of awareness among the MSME owners, they are not in a position to make use of them. "We are now sensitising them about various schemes for MSMEs," he explained.

