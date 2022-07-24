Home States Andhra Pradesh

First warning at Andhra Pradesh's Dowleswaram Barrage likely to be withdrawn

TB control medical officer Dr Ramesh said a big awareness programme will be taken up in flood-affected mandals of Kukkunur and Velerupadu for 10 days.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:31 AM

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The first warning signal at Dowleswaram Barrage is likely to be withdrawn on Sunday morning, said flood conservator Kasi Visweswararao. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that once the flood water level goes below 11.75 feet, the first flood warning will be withdrawn.

Currently, floodwater discharge level was at an average of 10 lakh cusecs, he said. The officials concerned were constantly monitoring the flood situation. He said warnings will be issued to keep the public safe in case of any eventuality. Officials will keep an eye on floodwater from Manjeera, Pranahitha, Indravathi, Sabari and other rivers, he said.

Meanwhile, TB control medical officer Dr Ramesh said a big awareness programme will be taken up in flood-affected mandals of Kukkunur and Velerupadu for 10 days. He said that a plan was evolved to prevent seasonal diseases. Narsapur sub-collector C Vishnu Charan visited flood-hit Poduru and Vaddiparru villages.

