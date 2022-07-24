Man killed over Rs 500 in Visakhapatnam, two arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two men were arrested for killing a man over a dispute for Rs 500 in Vizag on Friday, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab for another person involved in the case. The accused were identified as Gowri Shankar, a history-sheeter, and Gavaraiah.

Police said that Dharmala Appanna Reddy alias Appala Reddy (33) reportedly loaned Rs 500 to one Sai. On Friday, Reddy demanded his money and asked Sai apologise for the delaying the repayment.

Sai informed the same to his brother, Gowri Shankar, who is allegedly involved in some theft cases. "Shankar, along with Gavaraiah, reached the fish market at Peda Waltair under MVP Police Station limits. He stabbed Appala Reddy on the neck and fled," Dwaraka division ACP Murthy said.

Appala Reddy died while being shifted to KGH. A special team arrested Gowri Shankar and Gavaraiah, while Sai is still at large.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two men were arrested for killing a man over a dispute for Rs 500 in Vizag on Friday, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab for another person involved in the case. The accused were identified as Gowri Shankar, a history-sheeter, and Gavaraiah. Police said that Dharmala Appanna Reddy alias Appala Reddy (33) reportedly loaned Rs 500 to one Sai. On Friday, Reddy demanded his money and asked Sai apologise for the delaying the repayment. Sai informed the same to his brother, Gowri Shankar, who is allegedly involved in some theft cases. "Shankar, along with Gavaraiah, reached the fish market at Peda Waltair under MVP Police Station limits. He stabbed Appala Reddy on the neck and fled," Dwaraka division ACP Murthy said. Appala Reddy died while being shifted to KGH. A special team arrested Gowri Shankar and Gavaraiah, while Sai is still at large.