Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man killed over Rs 500 in Visakhapatnam, two arrested

Sai informed the same to his brother, Gowri Shankar, who is allegedly involved in some theft cases.

Published: 24th July 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two men were arrested for killing a man over a dispute for Rs 500 in Vizag on Friday, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab for another person involved in the case. The accused were identified as Gowri Shankar, a history-sheeter, and Gavaraiah.

Police said that Dharmala Appanna Reddy alias Appala Reddy (33) reportedly loaned Rs 500 to one Sai. On Friday, Reddy demanded his money and asked Sai apologise for the delaying the repayment.

Sai informed the same to his brother, Gowri Shankar, who is allegedly involved in some theft cases. "Shankar, along with Gavaraiah, reached the fish market at Peda Waltair under MVP Police Station limits. He stabbed Appala Reddy on the neck and fled," Dwaraka division ACP Murthy said.

Appala Reddy died while being shifted to KGH. A special team arrested Gowri Shankar and Gavaraiah, while Sai is still at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp