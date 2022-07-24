Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Accident Day observed in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district

As part of it, the police have identified as many as 79 black spots and accident-prone areas across the district.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the number of road accidents has increased in Bapatla district in the last month, police have decided to observe No Accident Day every Saturday, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. As part of it, the police have identified as many as 79 black spots and accident-prone areas across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police will conduct patrolling on these roads and conduct various awareness programme. He also said, "We are determined to reduce the number of accidents and taking several initiatives to educate people on road safety rules."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla district No Accident Day
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp