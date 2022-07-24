No Accident Day observed in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the number of road accidents has increased in Bapatla district in the last month, police have decided to observe No Accident Day every Saturday, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. As part of it, the police have identified as many as 79 black spots and accident-prone areas across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police will conduct patrolling on these roads and conduct various awareness programme. He also said, "We are determined to reduce the number of accidents and taking several initiatives to educate people on road safety rules."

