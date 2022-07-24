Sub-inspector of police, two others die in road accident near Chittoor

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A sub-inspector of police of Shivajinagar Police Station and two others died in a road accident at P Kothakota flyover on Naidupeta near Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the sources, the deceased Avinash Yadav, a native of Dasarawadi village of Basavakalyan taluk (Bidar district), went to Andhra along with another sub-inspector and four constables including a driver for some investigation. The incident happened when they were returning to their homes. After the driver lost control of the vehicle, it hit a retaining wall of the flyover and they fell down from about 30 feet in height.

Constable Anil and driver Raju also died on the spot. Grievously injured police personnel including the sub-inspector and two more constables were shifted to Chittoor and later they were shifted to CMC Hospital Vellore for better treatment.

The body of the deceased sub-inspector AvinashYadav has been sent to his native Dasarwadi of Basavakalyan taluk, sources said.

KALABURAGI: A sub-inspector of police of Shivajinagar Police Station and two others died in a road accident at P Kothakota flyover on Naidupeta near Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday. According to the sources, the deceased Avinash Yadav, a native of Dasarawadi village of Basavakalyan taluk (Bidar district), went to Andhra along with another sub-inspector and four constables including a driver for some investigation. The incident happened when they were returning to their homes. After the driver lost control of the vehicle, it hit a retaining wall of the flyover and they fell down from about 30 feet in height. Constable Anil and driver Raju also died on the spot. Grievously injured police personnel including the sub-inspector and two more constables were shifted to Chittoor and later they were shifted to CMC Hospital Vellore for better treatment. The body of the deceased sub-inspector AvinashYadav has been sent to his native Dasarwadi of Basavakalyan taluk, sources said.