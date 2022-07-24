Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three crest gates of Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam dam lifted to release water

The Water Resources Department lifted three crest gates of the Srisailam dam up to a height of 10 feet to release surplus water downstream.

Published: 24th July 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Srisailam dam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Water Resources department lifted three crest gates of the Srisailam dam up to a height of 10 feet to release surplus water downstream. After performing puja, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and senior officials released 80,784 cusecs of water downstream.

Later, the officials let only two crest gates of the total 12 remained open to continue release of 53,580 cusecs of flood water from the dam downstream. On the other hand, APTRANSCO officials have started power generation, using 26,273 cusecs of water.

According to the data furnished by the Water Resources Department, the reservoir is receiving 1,09,625 cusecs of water from both Tungabhadra and Krishna from upstream. The water level in the reservoir has reached 882.20 ft due to good inflows from the upstream against its Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft.

As per the flood bulletin released by irrigation officials, 1,30,450 cusecs of water is being drawn from the dam, including 53,580 cusecs to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project. The water from the reservoir was released early for the first time in recent years.

The officials released 55,600 cusecs of flood water on July 29, 2021 after the level in the reservoir reached 884.43 feet. Telangana is also drawing 31,784 cusecs for power generation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Resources department Srisailam dam Ambati Rambabu APTRANSCO
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp