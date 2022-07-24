Three crest gates of Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam dam lifted to release water

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Water Resources department lifted three crest gates of the Srisailam dam up to a height of 10 feet to release surplus water downstream. After performing puja, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and senior officials released 80,784 cusecs of water downstream.

Later, the officials let only two crest gates of the total 12 remained open to continue release of 53,580 cusecs of flood water from the dam downstream. On the other hand, APTRANSCO officials have started power generation, using 26,273 cusecs of water.

According to the data furnished by the Water Resources Department, the reservoir is receiving 1,09,625 cusecs of water from both Tungabhadra and Krishna from upstream. The water level in the reservoir has reached 882.20 ft due to good inflows from the upstream against its Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft.

As per the flood bulletin released by irrigation officials, 1,30,450 cusecs of water is being drawn from the dam, including 53,580 cusecs to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project. The water from the reservoir was released early for the first time in recent years.

The officials released 55,600 cusecs of flood water on July 29, 2021 after the level in the reservoir reached 884.43 feet. Telangana is also drawing 31,784 cusecs for power generation.

