Three Karnataka policemen die in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district

The vehicle in which the Karnataka policemen were travelling hit the railing of a culvert in Puthalapattu mandal when they were returning to their state.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Three police personnel from Karnataka were killed and three others suffered severe injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling was met with an accident in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district on the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports reaching here, the vehicle in which the Karnataka policemen were travelling hit the railing of a culvert in Puthalapattu mandal when they were returning to their state after finishing a case work.

While SI Avinash, constable Anil and the driver of the vehicle died on the spot, SI Deekshit, constables Saravanan and Basava received injuries..

Local police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation. Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy, DSP N Sudhakar Reddy visited the spot and inquired on the incident. The injured were shifted to CMC hospital in Vellore for treatment. Puthalapattu Sub-Inspector Manohar registered a case and investigating.

