20 injured in honeybee attack in Tirupati district, three critical

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/CHITTOOR: At least 20 people, including three minors, had to be hospitalised after a honeybee attack, at Thatikona Gutta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday. The condition of the three minors was said to be critical.

According to reports reaching here, a group of 40 people from Chandragiri were trekking through Thatikona Gutta when some from the group hurled stones on a beehive. Twenty of them suffered injuries from bee stings and were shifted to hospitals in Chandragiri and Tirupati.

TIRUPATI/CHITTOOR: At least 20 people, including three minors, had to be hospitalised after a honeybee attack, at Thatikona Gutta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday. The condition of the three minors was said to be critical. According to reports reaching here, a group of 40 people from Chandragiri were trekking through Thatikona Gutta when some from the group hurled stones on a beehive. Twenty of them suffered injuries from bee stings and were shifted to hospitals in Chandragiri and Tirupati.