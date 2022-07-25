Home States Andhra Pradesh

20 injured in honeybee attack in Tirupati district, three critical

At least 20 people, including three minors, had to be hospitalised after a honeybee attack, at Thatikona Gutta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

honey, honeybee

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/CHITTOOR: At least 20 people, including three minors, had to be hospitalised after a honeybee attack, at Thatikona Gutta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday. The condition of the three minors was said to be critical.

According to reports reaching here, a group of 40 people from Chandragiri were trekking through Thatikona Gutta when some from the group hurled stones on a beehive. Twenty of them suffered injuries from bee stings and were shifted to hospitals in Chandragiri and Tirupati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp