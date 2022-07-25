Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram violence: Police arrest six more, arrest toll goes up to 243

Seven police teams were constituted to nab all those involved in the large scale violence and arson in Amalapuram.

Police continue vigil in Amalapuram to thwart any untoward incidents

Police continue vigil in Amalapuram to thwart any untoward incidents. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Police on Sunday arrested six more persons, including a minor, in connection with Amalapuram arson on May 24 to protest against renaming of the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. With this, the total arrests in connection with Amalapuram violence has gone up to 243.

Disclosing this to newsmen here, Ambedkar Konaseema SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy said Kurasala Satish, Maddula Santhosh, Palnati Prasanth Babu, Thota Durga Prasad, Varada Rajesh and a minor boy were arrested after gathering enough evidence pertaining to their involvement in the arson.

Seven police teams were constituted to nab all those involved in the large scale violence and arson in Amalapuram. The houses of  Transport Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and  Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish were set on fire by arsonists.More arrests are likely to be made in connection with Amalapuram arson as police are still gathering evidence pertaining to those who took part in the violent protest.

