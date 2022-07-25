Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur police arrest 13-member gang involved in kidnap, murder cases

District SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli said the gang, which was led by Sunkar Prasad Naidu alias Allagadda Prasad from Prakasam district, abducted one Konanki Venkatesh.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur police on Sunday arrested a 'most-wanted' criminal and 12 members of his notorious gang that terrified people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by carrying out numerous infamous killings and kidnapping over years.  

Disclosing the case details to reporters, SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli said the gang, which was led by Sunkar Prasad Naidu, 50, alias Allagadda Prasad from Prakasam district, abducted one Konanki Venkatesh from G Kottala in Guntakal mandal on July 20.

The gang held him captive at Obulapuram Mitta near Dhone and demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom from his family members, failure of which would lead to kill him.

On Sunday, on a tip off the police personnel under the supervision of Guntakal DSP U Narasingappa and Rural CI Lakshman, raided the gang’s hideout and arrested the 13 men. Venkatesh was also freed.

The 12 accomplices were identified as T Mohan Naidu, I Ranjith, Sida Bhaskar, K Vijay Bhaskar Babu, K Madhu, Ramanaiah, B Venkatesh, P Ramanjaneyulu, P Anil Kumar, Prem Kamal, Pappu Singh and C Venkatesh, all of whom hailed from either Anantapur or Telangana and are in the age group of 23 to 50 years.

The police also seized a pistol, 16 bikes, two four-wheeler cars and Rs 6.50 lakh cash from the group. The SP said Sunkara Prasad Naidu, an accused in nearly 11 cases of kidnapping, murder and thefts, motivated Mohan Naidu from G Kottala in Guntakal with his interviews available on a Youtube channel.

