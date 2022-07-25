Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt bids farewell to 250-year-old Jammi tree with pujas

Published: 25th July 2022

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Kurnool

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Kurnool. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 250-year-old Jammi tree on the premises of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam uprooted on Saturday evening. No injuries or damages were reported. The incessant rains over the past few days might have uprooted the centuries-old tree, also called Shami.

Special pujas, led by mutt manager Sreenivasa Achari, were conducted before clearing the tree on Sunday. The tree had been revered by thousands of devotees and the mutt used to offer pujas for several decades.

The mutt's central reception officer IP Narasimha Murthy said the tree probably had weakened due to its age. "The 2009 Tungabhadra floods had submerged the temple, and damaged the tree. Since then, its roots started decaying," he said.

Murthy said it was sad that the massive tree uprooted. He added that the mutt Peetadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji had decided to plant another Jammi tree in the next couple of days at the same place.  

Meanwhile, the temple staff said that the tree crashed slowly, giving ample time for people to move out of its way.

Vijay, a villager of Mantralayam said, his family used to perform special pujas during every Dasara festival since his childhood, and take a few leaves, 'Jammi Pattera', and offer them to Raghavendra Swamy.The same leaves are exchanged with friends and elders to greet them during the festival.

