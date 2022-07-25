Film distributors, exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh to take a call on OTT issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film distributors and theatre managements have called for an emergency meeting in the city on Monday for reportedly passing a resolution to stop release of movies on OTT platforms.The meeting is scheduled to be held under the supervision of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Gandhi Nagar from 11 am.

When contacted, film distributor KVV Prasad said that they came to know that the film producers are contemplating to stall movie shoots from August 1 to devise ways to restructure the industry to ensure its survival.

"The Telugu film industry is reeling under crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic. Even after the decline in the COVID cases, a majority of the public are preferring to watch movies on OTT platforms. Except for a few big-budget movies like Yash starring KGF-2 and RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, the footfall at the movie theatres is low, affecting revenue of the theatre owners and producers," he said.

With this, film producers, who spent crores of rupees on their movies, have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms 10 weeks after their theatrical release.

Asked whether they will take a call on the issue of stalling movie shoots, during the emergency meeting on Monday, Prasad maintained that discussions will be held on the problems being faced by the distributors and theatre managements and a resolution will be drafted, accordingly.

The next course of action will be taken after taking the opinions of all the members, he added.

