First flood warning lifted at Dowleswaram Barrage in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Alluri Sitaramaraju district collector Sumit Kumar toured the flood-affected villages in four  mandals and monitored the relief operations on Sunday.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the water level coming down to 11.70 feet, the first flood warning at Dowleswaram Barrage was lifted on Sunday 6 pm.  However, officials said the high alert would continue in river banks stretching over 533 km in Godavari, Eluru and Kakinada districts.

The flood discharge level at the barrage was recorded at 9.65 lakh cusecs. "If flood inflows increase due to heavy rains in upper catchment areas, we may raise the flood warning again," flood conservator Kasi Visweswararao said.

Meanwhile, Alluri Sitaramaraju district collector Sumit Kumar toured the flood-affected villages in four  mandals and monitored the relief operations on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, he said 634 houses were completely damaged and 343 houses were partially damaged in the four mandals, and the enumeration of losses was going on.

He observed that the cotton crop was damaged in 2,621 acres and roads at a length of 81 km took the brunt of the floods.

