Government school teachers in Andhra Pradesh complain of being overburdened, under pressure

Due to problems in the internet network, the teachers in the agency and interior villages are facing trouble in uploading the details on time.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:17 AM

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government school teachers have expressed concern over the mounting pressure on them due to "additional work".

According to the teachers, they have to upload  details of admission of students, JVK biometric, mid day meal, and toilet cleaning, online. Due to problems in the internet network, the teachers in the agency and interior villages are facing trouble in uploading the details on time.

SC ST Teachers Association president Samala Simhachalam said uploading details through apps takes a lot of time and it has affected their real job - teaching. He appealed to the government to exclude the teachers from such duties.

