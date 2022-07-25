TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra Pradesh government for Polavaram re-merger demand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday blamed the YSR Congress government for the demand of people in Polavaram submergence villages for re-merger with Telangana.

In a press statement, Naidu said the 'failure' of the State government in helping the people of the flood affected areas in Godavari delta region, particularly in the submerged villages, led to the demand for re-merger with Telangana.

"The government has not even initiated measures to clear the mud accumulated in the flood-hit villages and remove uprooted trees. The ministers, who said the floods are receding, have not taken steps to ensure restoration of power supply and road transport," he alleged.

The TDP chief asserted that only because of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's 'failure' to extend a helping hand to flood victims, people of Yetipaka have started yearning for re-merger with Telangana. "It shows their total distrust in the present regime. The State government should own responsibility for this development," he said.

He advised Jagan to go to people to know the facts instead of lambasting the Opposition for questioning his 'failures'.

"You need to understand the agony of flood victims, who are forced to deal with carcasses of livestock, poisonous snakes and other harmful things that swept into their houses during floods. Steps should be taken on a war footing to restore normalcy in the flood-hit villages," he said.

