Total area sown in Andhra Pradesh estimated at 10.16 lakh hectares: Agriculture department

Paddy, jowar, ragi, minor millets, red gram, green gram, black gram, jute/mesta, chilli and tobacco crops have been sown in less than 25 per cent of their normal acreage.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:06 AM

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total area sown in Andhra Pradesh as on date is 10.16 lakh hectares, which is 28 per cent of the normal area of 36.82 lakh hectares under cultivation in Kharif. Generally, Kharif crops used to be sown in 13.04 lakh hectares by this time.

According to the data provided by the Agriculture Department, paddy, jowar, ragi, minor millets, red gram, green gram, black gram, jute/mesta, chilli and tobacco crops have been sown in less than 25 per cent of their normal acreage, while the sown area of bajra, maize, groundnut, castor, onion, turmeric and sugarcane is anywhere between 25 and 50 per cent of their normal acreage.

Cotton crop has been sown in 50 to 75 per cent of the normal crop acreage and sunflower in 75 to 100 per cent.

Only sesame and soybean have been sown in more than 100 per cent of their normal crop acreage.As per the district-wise progress of sowing in Kharif, Nellore district tops the list as it has already covered 75 per cent of the crop acreage.

Tirupati has stood second by completing sowing operations in 50 to 75 per cent of normal crop acreage.

Srikakulam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai and Kurnool districts have completed sowing operations in 25 to 50 per cent of Kharif crop acreage.

The sowing area in the remaining districts is less than 25 per cent of the normal crop acreage. According to agriculture officials, seed distribution is under progress and steps have been initiated to speed up sowing Kharif crops.

Early sown paddy, pulses groundnut, sesame, cotton and sugarcane crops are at vegetative stage. Agriculture operations are expected to pick up momentum in the next couple of weeks with the IMD forecasting conducive rainfall for farm operations.

