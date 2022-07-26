Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to keep check on seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani directed the health officials to take measures to prevent seasonal diseases in the State. She held a virtual review here on Monday on seasonal diseases, Covid-19 booster dose, family doctor and Monkeypox.

She directed the officials to take preventive measures to keep the public safe from seasonal diseases. The officials were directed to stay vigilant, particularly in Agency areas. Officials were told to monitor sanitation in villages, fogging and supplying mosquito nets. The Minister instructed the health officials to take quick action if dengue or malaria cases were reported in any area.

The Minister directed the officials to be more vigilant against Covid -19 and speed up the booster dose administration process. She said that the family doctor system will be implemented from August 15 and ordered the officials to create awareness among the medical staff. From now onwards, two doctors will be available at PHCs and one of them will visit door-to-door to conduct check up and maintain health records of patients, she added.

Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Family Welfare Commissioner Nivas, APVVP Commissioner V Vinodkumar, Aarogyasri CEO, APMSIDC MD D Muralidhar Reddy, DME Dr M Raghavendra Rao, chief officers of respective departments, DMHOs, DMCHSs and Hospital Superintendents from across the state participated in the video conference.

