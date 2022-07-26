Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assailants thrash guard, steal RS 35000 from liquor store

Four unknown miscreants thrashed a security guard and robbed money from a government liquor store in Sattenapalli, Palnadu district on Monday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four unknown miscreants thrashed a security guard and robbed money from a government liquor store in Sattenapalli, Palnadu district on Monday. According to the police, the four men had their faces covered and attacked the security guard in the wee hours. They snatched away the keys to the store from him and broke open the safe with `35,000 cash.

The police inspected the shop and registered a case based on the information given by the security guard.
In another incident, Repalle police on Monday arrested a history-sheeter and recovered gold ornaments worth `3.58 lakh stolen by him from the residence of one V Manikya Rao Manikya Rao had gone out of his house with his wife on July 6 when the burglary took place.

When the couple returned after a few hours, they found that the gold ornaments and cash was missing from the safe.M Sai (29) was arrested. He is an accused in 40 cases of theft reported under various police stations in the erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts.

