Man stabbed to death in front of mom, accused held

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Alipiri police arrested a man who is the accused in the killing of one B Laxmi Narayana Raju (25), a resident of Mangalam area. The arrested man was identified as M Satheesh alias Nani (28) had been on the run after stabbing Narayana Raju to death on July 22 night in front of his mother.

The police had registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, B Tulasi (51). Briefing the case details to media persons here on Monday, East DSP T Murali Krishna said the accused stabbed Laxmi Narayana Raju with a sharp butcher knife inflicting severe injuries on his neck, in front of the victim’s mother.

Laxmi Raju, his mother and three of his friends Kiran, Giri and Mahesh, all of whom had a rivalry with the accused, were holding a discussion to settle the issues between the two parties in front of a poultry store owned by the accused.In this regard, the accused who had disputes with Laxmi Narayana Raju in the past, in retaliation stabbed him with the butcher knife from his shop, the DSP police added.

