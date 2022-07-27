Andhra Pradesh: Health department alerts aspirants against fake job notice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare department J Nivas has made it clear that no notification has been issued for filling any posts in the National Health and Family Welfare department.He warned of stern action against those who shared fake job notifications on social media platforms.

The Commissioner advised the unemployed youth to be alert against such fake social media posts.

He further stated that it came to their notice that some fraudsters created fake letters stating that the department has been appointing MLHP, Medical Lab Technicians, Pharmacists in AP under Ayushman Bharath, which went viral on social media.

He said that they will take severe action against the fraudsters. He also informed the aspirants that if there are any recruitment in the department, it will be informed through newspapers.

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare department J Nivas has made it clear that no notification has been issued for filling any posts in the National Health and Family Welfare department.He warned of stern action against those who shared fake job notifications on social media platforms. The Commissioner advised the unemployed youth to be alert against such fake social media posts. He further stated that it came to their notice that some fraudsters created fake letters stating that the department has been appointing MLHP, Medical Lab Technicians, Pharmacists in AP under Ayushman Bharath, which went viral on social media. He said that they will take severe action against the fraudsters. He also informed the aspirants that if there are any recruitment in the department, it will be informed through newspapers.