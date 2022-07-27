Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Health department alerts aspirants against fake job notice

The Commissioner advised the unemployed youth to be alert against such fake social media posts.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare department J Nivas has made it clear that no notification has been issued for filling any posts in the National Health and Family Welfare department.He warned of stern action against those who shared fake job notifications on social media platforms. 

The Commissioner advised the unemployed youth to be alert against such fake social media posts.
He further stated that it came to their notice that some fraudsters created fake letters stating that the department has been appointing MLHP, Medical Lab Technicians, Pharmacists in AP under Ayushman Bharath, which went viral on social media.  

He said that they will take severe action against the fraudsters.  He also informed the aspirants that if there are any recruitment in the department, it will be informed through newspapers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp