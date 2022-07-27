CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes stock of flood relief efforts in Konaseema

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KONASEEMA: Assuring all possible support to the flood-affected families of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that crop and property loss would be enumerated, following which financial assistance would be provided before the end of Monsoon season.

On Tuesday, Jagan visited G Peddapudi Lanka, Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Udimudilanka, Boorugulanka and Mekalapalem villages in Konaseema district to review the flood situation. He travelled to G Pedapudi Lanka in a ferry and then hopped on a tractor to go around the villages. Jagan was accompanied by local people’s representatives and officers.

The CM interacted with the villagers, and enquired about their losses, besides assuring them that the government would extend all possible help. He also discussed with officials regarding the relief measures undertaken in the villages.

Jagan walked through slushy roads and spoke to the villagers about the care they were offered at the relief camps. He also enquired about their district collector’s response during the crisis. The villagers informed the CM that officials, particularly volunteers, and local leaders, responded promptly in mitigating loss and implementing relief and rehabilitation measures.In a dig at the Opposition, Jagan said the previous government ignored relief measures and visited the villages to pose for pictures and gain publicity.

“Besides providing resources to the district authorities for taking up relief measures, we have ensured that ration is supplied and financial aid is disbursed to all the affected families,” Jagan remarked. Referring to the Opposition criticising him for not visiting the flood-hit regions earlier, Jagan said, “No government has been as attentive to the flood victims as mine. Had I come here earlier, all the officials would have been with me, which would hinder relief efforts. So, I told the officials that I would visit the flood-affected areas in a week.”

He also promised to redevelop the roads and bridges, including the one at G Pedapudi Lanka, damaged due to the floods. Later, the CM reviewed the rescue operations with the officials at Rajamahendravaram. Urging officials to continue relief measures, Jagan enquired about the intensity of loss in the low-lying (lanka) villages. Observing that the volunteer system proved helpful, the CM advised officials to complete enumeration of crop and property loss in a transparent manner within two weeks.

Directing the authorities to restore electricity at the earliest, Jagan said any negative publicity from the Opposition or from its friendly media should be strongly rebutted. Jagan instructed the officials to formulate a detailed project report (DPR) for developing delta lands and modernisation of embankments. He directed them to begin works to strengthen bunds by November.

Jagan met the families of four people, who died in flood-related accidents, and announced an additional ex gratia of Rs 12 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). An aid of Rs 4 lakh was announced earlier.At G Peddapudi village in P Gannavaram mandal, too, Jagan announced Rs 6 lakh aid to the families of K Srinivas Rao and K Rama Krishna, who died in a mishap during the floods.

Jagan to visit ASR, Eluru today

The CM will tour the flood-hit areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts on Wednesday. He will return to Tadepalli in the afternoon

Officials lauded for prompt response

Jagan lauded the officials for their prompt response in providing relief to the flood-affected families. He also urged them to focus on sanitation works

