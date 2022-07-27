EAPCET results out; boys bag top 10 ranks in engg stream

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the results for Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) in Vijayawada on Tuesday. In a first, all top 10 ranks in the engineering stream were bagged by boys with Boya Haren Sathvik from Sri Sathya Sai district securing the first rank. Poli Lakshmi Lohith Reddy from Prakasam district and Minta Hima Vamsi from Srikakulam secured the next two ranks, respectively.

Boya Haren Sathvik, a native of Hindupur, completed his schooling at Narayana School and intermediate from Narayana College in Bengaluru. In another co-incidence, all the three boys scored 99.99 percentile in JEE Mains-2022 and wish to pursue engineering from IIT-Bombay. All their parents are government school teachers in their respective natives.

In the Agriculture stream (Agriculture and Pharma), Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy secured the top rank followed by Matta Durga Sai Keerti Teja. Asu Hindu (State Rank- 3) and Gunukunmtla Thathva Mayukha (State Rank 5) were the only two girls among the top 10 rankers.

A total of 3,00,111 candidates had registered for the test with 2,05,518 appearing for engineering stream, 93,532 for agriculture and 1,061 for both. Of the total, 89.12 per cent engineering aspirants and 95.06 per cent students, who registered for agriculture stream, cleared the test.

The education minister explained that candidates from General and OBC categories have to secure a minimum of 40 out of 160 marks (25 per cent) to qualify, whereas there is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates who appeared for the test.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTU) had conducted EAPCET-2022 from July 4 to 13. The results were announced in 10 days after the test was conducted.Higher Education Principal Secretary Shyama Rao, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, JNTU-Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Ranga Janardhan, and others were present.

1.48 L engg seats in AP

There are 258 engineering colleges in AP with 1,48,288 seats, and 127 pharmacy colleges with 16,700 seats. The Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (AGNRAU) will announce the admissions for candidates to agriculture colleges

