High Court orders medical screening of man in custody of Kakinada police

Directing the GGH superintendent to make necessary arrangements for the tests, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the superintendent of Government General Hospital, Guntur to conduct medical examination on a person following allegations that the latter was beaten up by the Kakinada police.

One Y Pothuraju filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to the police to produce his son, Venkata Satya Kumar, who was allegedly illegally confined by the Kakinada II Town police in a case. The petitioner also sought directions to the police to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for illegally confining his son.

When the bench of Justice A Venkata Seshasai and Justice V Sujatha heard the petition, the police produced Satya Sai Kumar before the court. Petitioner’s counsel N Srinivasa Rao informed the court that Sai Kumar was beaten and he suffered injuries.The bench directed that medical tests be conducted on Sai Kumar at the GGH, Guntur and the report to be submitted before it.

The court said the petitioner’s counsel, counsel representing the home department, a constable attached with the Thullur police station and a Special Protection Force (SPF) constable should accompany Sai Kumar while he was taken to the hospital.Directing the GGH superintendent to make necessary arrangements for the tests, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

