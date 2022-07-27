Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTR police destroy over 62,000 liquor bottles worth Rs 2 crore at Nunna market

Rana further said that the illegal liquor were destroyed as per the rules of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.  

Published: 27th July 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

A road-roller deployed to crush liquor seized in 877 cases registered in Vijayawada in the last two years | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police on Tuesday destroyed 62,461 liquor bottles worth around Rs 2 crore at the mango market yard in Nunna under the supervision of Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ACP M Satti Babu.

Addressing the media, Kanthi Rana said the liquor bottles were seized over the last two years in 877 cases registered at One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Suryaraopeta, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam and Machavaram for their smuggling from various states. Rana further said that the illegal liquor were destroyed as per the rules of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.  

Four PD Act cases were booked for manufacturing illicit liquor within Mylavaram, Tiruvuru and Vissannapet police stations in NTR district and two persons were excluded.

“The police would continue to crack down on illegal activities such as supply of illicit liquor, liquor, ganja and gutka.” He asked every one to not  should commit such crimes as the smuggling of liquor is a non-bailable case.

