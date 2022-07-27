Speed up Central projects in AP: Vice-President to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various Central institutions being set up in Andhra Pradesh. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, briefed the Vice-President on the status of institutions at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.

Murthy apprised the Vice-President of the progress made so far in establishing and operationalisation of Central University of AP, Anantapur, Central Tribal University of AP, Vizianagaram, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, National Institute of Disaster Management and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri.

The Vice-President also enquired about the progress made in operationalisation of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu and the establishment of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and Regional Institute of Education in Nellore.

The Vice-President asked the ministries and departments to expedite the projects by addressing the issues, if any, including taking them up with the concerned departments of the State government to ensure their early completion.

