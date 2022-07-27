Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop blaming Naidu for everything: TDP MPs to YSRC leaders

TDP MPs felt that it was not correct on the part of the ruling YSRC to put the blame on former chief minister even three years after coming to power in the State.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of blaming TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for everything, party MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu felt that it was not correct on the part of the ruling YSRC to put the blame on former chief minister even three years after coming to power in the State.

They alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as his party MPs failed to pressurise the Centre for Special Category Status and fulfilment of all other provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act.
Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kanakamedala said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath misled the people on the financial position of the State. He demanded that the YSRC government release a white paper on the State finances or turn up for an open debate with the Opposition to reveal the facts.

Rammohan Naidu alleged that the YSRC leaders were trying to put the blame on TDP for everything as they were unable to face the people for the ‘failures’ of the government on all fronts in the last three years.
After coming to Delhi all the way from Andhra Pradesh, Buggana confined himself to level allegations against the TDP chief. “We thought that the Finance Minister came to the national capital to discuss issues related to the State with the Union Ministers. But he came here only to abuse Naidu,” they remarked.

