Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Harbour modernisation with Rs 151 crore

VPA appointed Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on April 28 to review the DPR and preparation of detailed estimates, tender documents and project monitoring.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Visakhapatnam Container Terminal of Visakhapatnam Port Trust

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has taken up the modernisation of fishing harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 151.81 crore with the 100% Central funding under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and in convergence of the Sagarmala scheme, according to Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a written reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao’ query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, he said in-principle approval for the project was given to VPA on Match 30, 2022. He said Rs 50 crore from Sagarmala budget was released to VPA  as the share of Ministry of Ports.

VPA appointed Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on April 28 to review the DPR and preparation of detailed estimates, tender documents and project monitoring. The topography survey and geotechnical studies at the harbour began on July 7. The project is scheduled to complete by November 30, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Matsya Sampada Yojana Sarbananda Sonowal Visakhapatnam Port
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp