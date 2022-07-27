Visakhapatnam: Harbour modernisation with Rs 151 crore

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has taken up the modernisation of fishing harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 151.81 crore with the 100% Central funding under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and in convergence of the Sagarmala scheme, according to Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a written reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao’ query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, he said in-principle approval for the project was given to VPA on Match 30, 2022. He said Rs 50 crore from Sagarmala budget was released to VPA as the share of Ministry of Ports.

VPA appointed Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on April 28 to review the DPR and preparation of detailed estimates, tender documents and project monitoring. The topography survey and geotechnical studies at the harbour began on July 7. The project is scheduled to complete by November 30, 2023.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has taken up the modernisation of fishing harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 151.81 crore with the 100% Central funding under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and in convergence of the Sagarmala scheme, according to Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal. In a written reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao’ query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, he said in-principle approval for the project was given to VPA on Match 30, 2022. He said Rs 50 crore from Sagarmala budget was released to VPA as the share of Ministry of Ports. VPA appointed Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on April 28 to review the DPR and preparation of detailed estimates, tender documents and project monitoring. The topography survey and geotechnical studies at the harbour began on July 7. The project is scheduled to complete by November 30, 2023.