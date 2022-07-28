Home States Andhra Pradesh

6 of 35 KVs in Andhra Pradesh functioning in temporary buildings

KVs in Sattenapalli, Rajampalli, Rajampet, Kakinada, Kandukur Town and Irlapadu are running in temporary buildings.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Of the 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) functioning in Andhra Pradesh, 29 are running in permanent buildings and six in Sattenapalli, Rajampalli, Rajampet, Kakinada, Kandukur Town and Irlapadu are running in temporary buildings.

Construction of permanent buildings for KVs is a continuous process, which depends upon identification of suitable land, completion of lease formalities in favour of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan by the sponsoring authorities, submission of drawings /estimates by construction agency, availability of funds and requisite approvals and others, stated Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education.

The minister was replying to a question by Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy seeking explanation on the efforts being made by the ministry to construct new buildings for six KVs which are running in temporary buildings.

