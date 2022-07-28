Home States Andhra Pradesh

After govt apathy, ryots of Srikakulam repair groynes to irrigate their farmlands

At least 1,200 farmers, including women from six villages, are participating in groyne repair works under ‘Sramadhanam’.

Published: 28th July 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers conducting the repair works at Old Kesupuram groyne I express

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fed up with the government’s apathy, the farmers of six villages under River Bahuda took up repair works of groyne to irrigate their farmlands. They pooled Rs 2 lakh from their own pockets to pay rent for machinery and launched the groyne repair works on Tuesday.

At least 1,200 farmers, including women from six villages, are participating in groyne repair  works under ‘Sramadhanam’. They have been clearing paths for a hassle-free supply of water for more than 7,000 acres.Bahuda is one of the major rivers in Srikakulam district which flows into the Bay of Bengal. A large quantity of floodwater is going waste into the Bay of Bengal every rainy season. The farmers are depending on groynes (protective stone structures built across the river to divert water to irrigation canals).

One such groyne is the Old Kesapuram groyne that was constructed across the river Bahuda in Ichapuram mandal. At least 7,000 acres of land that falls under Kesapuram, Eedupuram and Burjapadu grama panchayats including several hamlet villages will be cultivated through this groyne. However, the Old Kesupuram groyne was washed away in the flash floods due to Titli cyclone in 2018.

Though the farmers of the Old Kesupuram groyne basin gave repeated pleas to the irrigation officials and local leaders, no action has been taken. Fed up with the government’s apathy, the farmers of Burjapadu decided to take up repair works of Old Kesupuram groyne.  Dunna Lokesh of Burjapadu formed a 10-member committee with several farmers from Burjapadu, Donkuru, China Laxmipuram, S.K.Puram, Peda laxmipuram and China Burjapadu villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sramadhanam River Bahuda
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp