After govt apathy, ryots of Srikakulam repair groynes to irrigate their farmlands

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fed up with the government’s apathy, the farmers of six villages under River Bahuda took up repair works of groyne to irrigate their farmlands. They pooled Rs 2 lakh from their own pockets to pay rent for machinery and launched the groyne repair works on Tuesday.

At least 1,200 farmers, including women from six villages, are participating in groyne repair works under ‘Sramadhanam’. They have been clearing paths for a hassle-free supply of water for more than 7,000 acres.Bahuda is one of the major rivers in Srikakulam district which flows into the Bay of Bengal. A large quantity of floodwater is going waste into the Bay of Bengal every rainy season. The farmers are depending on groynes (protective stone structures built across the river to divert water to irrigation canals).

One such groyne is the Old Kesapuram groyne that was constructed across the river Bahuda in Ichapuram mandal. At least 7,000 acres of land that falls under Kesapuram, Eedupuram and Burjapadu grama panchayats including several hamlet villages will be cultivated through this groyne. However, the Old Kesupuram groyne was washed away in the flash floods due to Titli cyclone in 2018.

Though the farmers of the Old Kesupuram groyne basin gave repeated pleas to the irrigation officials and local leaders, no action has been taken. Fed up with the government’s apathy, the farmers of Burjapadu decided to take up repair works of Old Kesupuram groyne. Dunna Lokesh of Burjapadu formed a 10-member committee with several farmers from Burjapadu, Donkuru, China Laxmipuram, S.K.Puram, Peda laxmipuram and China Burjapadu villages.

