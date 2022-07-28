Andhra Pradesh High Court talks tough on ‘illegal’ digging

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday said it would take serious view of any earth digging works taken up at the Rushikonda hill against its earlier orders and send the officials who violated the orders to prison for contempt. The High Court also said it would initiate contempt proceedings if the Supreme Court orders to take up constructions in the extent of the area where the authorities have demolished the existing buildings.

The High Court also said it would appoint a commission headed by the district judge to ascertain the extent in which the constructions are being taken up. However, the government sought time to file a counter after which the matter was posted for further hearing.

Arguing on behalf of Murthy Yadav, a petitioner, senior counsel KS Murthy said the authorities have dug up the hill in nearly 20-30 acres in violation of the High Court orders. He informed the court that the soil excavated from the hill was disposed of in the sea.

Intervening, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the AP Tourism Development Corporation, said there is no truth in the contention of the petitioners and sought time to file a counter. Ramakrishna’s counsel N Aswini Kumar said he had personally visited the project site and found that excavation was done in more than 20 acres of land.

He also informed that a bus stand in the vicinity was also demolished.Government Special Prosecutor C Suman said the bus stop was demolished even before the Supreme Court gave its orders.

Meanwhile, Umesh Chandra, the counsel of rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju, informed the court that they have also filed a public interest litigation in the matter. Suman said the government would file a counter in the PIL too. The bench said it would appoint the commission once the counter is filed and posted the matter for hearing on August 5.

