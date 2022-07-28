Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aspiring astronaut from Andhra Pradesh seeks govt support

Jahnavi Dangeti from Palakollu met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and appealed to the State government to extend financial support for her training.

Aspiring astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Young aspiring pilot-astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti from Palakollu met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday morning and appealed to the State government to extend financial support for her training. Jahnavi is the first Indian, who participated in NASA International Air and Space Programme.

She explained her goal of flying to space like Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams. She requested the Chief Minister to help her in achieving her dream. Jagan assured her all help from the government. Jahnavi is a BTech student in Punjab University. Minister of Information Chellaboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and Jahnavi’s family members were among those who met the Chief Minister.

