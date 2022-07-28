Private unaided schools in AP told to fill 25 per cent seats under RTE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made amendments to the AP Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Rules 2010 and released a Gazette here on Wednesday. The Gazette stated that all recognised private unaided schools of the State accept 25 per cent of students under RTE Act and all the private unaided schools those who have affiliations to State, Central and International Boards shall be mandated to admit children under Section 12 (1)(c) of the Act.

The private management should file an annual return in the prescribed proforma to the district officials regarding the details of the admissions made within 10 days of the closure of the admission. The list of the children admitted in the first list along with the waiting list to the extent of 25 per cent of seats shall be displayed on the notice board when the list is notified by the Commissioner of School Education . The Gazette also stated that all the schools irrespective of their board affiliations shall earmark 25 per cent of their total seats for admission in the entry class every academic year.

Schools directed to update new admission info

School Education commissioner S Suresh Kumar directed district education officers and additional project coordinators to take measures to update info of new admissions to classes 1 and 6 by the end of July. He further stated that the children’s info has been uploaded in the mid-day meal app without updating their info in the School Information System (SIS). He said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and mid-day meals will be applied to those children whose details were uploaded on School Information System. He also informed them that the mid-day meal roll edit will not be allowed.

