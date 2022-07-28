TDP supremo Naidu to visit merged mandals

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will take up a two-day visit to the flood-affected villages in the merged mandals of Polavaram project. On Thursday, he will visit Velerupadu, Kukkanuru mandals in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he will visit submerged areas in Burgampahad in Bhadradri district. He will make a night halt at Bhadrachalam.On the second and final day of his visit on Friday, the TDP chief will visit the flood-affected villages in Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals. Naidu already made a two-day visit to flood-affected areas in Konaseema and West Godavari.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cognizant Q2 net profit up 13%, lowers 2022 revenue growth guidance
Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark on President Murmu: BJP demands apology from Sonia
Manufacturing sector gets USD 21 billion FDI in FY22, sees a 76 per cent increase
Amid flight glitches, SpiceJet shares dive nearly 10 per cent; hit 52-week low
Corporation receives 274 petitions at special grievance session at Srirangam in Tiruchy
ONGC, partners to splash USD 6.2 billion on green energy projects