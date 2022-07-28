TDP supremo Naidu to visit merged mandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will take up a two-day visit to the flood-affected villages in the merged mandals of Polavaram project. On Thursday, he will visit Velerupadu, Kukkanuru mandals in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he will visit submerged areas in Burgampahad in Bhadradri district. He will make a night halt at Bhadrachalam.On the second and final day of his visit on Friday, the TDP chief will visit the flood-affected villages in Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals. Naidu already made a two-day visit to flood-affected areas in Konaseema and West Godavari.

