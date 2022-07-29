141 beneficiaries given plots for TIDCO housing: CRDA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 141 beneficiaries were given plots for TIDCO housing under the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar Scheme after an e-lottery was held at the APCRDA office in Thullur on Thursday. Beneficiaries from 29 of Amaravati villages participated in the e-lottery.

The beneficiaries received confirmation texts on their phones that houses were allotted to them. CRDA additional commissioner Aleem Basha handed over the permanent residence allotment documents for the flats in the allotted three-storied buildings (G+3).

Basha said a total of 292 people were selected for housing under the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar scheme in the Amravati region. “In the first phase, 141 people were selected and houses were allotted to them. The remaining 151 houses will be allotted in the next phase.”

