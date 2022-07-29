Home States Andhra Pradesh

141 beneficiaries given plots for TIDCO housing: CRDA

The beneficiaries received confirmation texts on their phones that houses were allotted to them.

Published: 29th July 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

TIDCO houses at Jakkampudi near Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 141 beneficiaries were given plots for TIDCO housing under the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar Scheme after an e-lottery was held at the APCRDA office in Thullur on Thursday. Beneficiaries from 29 of Amaravati villages participated in the e-lottery.

The beneficiaries received confirmation texts on their phones that houses were allotted to them. CRDA additional commissioner Aleem Basha handed over the permanent residence allotment documents for the flats in the allotted three-storied buildings (G+3).

Basha said a total of 292 people were selected for housing under the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar scheme in the Amravati region. “In the first phase, 141 people were selected and houses were allotted to them. The remaining 151 houses will be allotted in the next phase.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar Scheme APCRDA
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp