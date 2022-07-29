Fifth-time unlucky: Man held for blackmailing wife 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After duping four women into marrying him, a 47-year-old man from Palnadu district was arrested on Thursday on the charges of blackmailing his fifth wife whom he married only on June 16 this year, police said.

Disha police circle inspector Suresh Babu said accused K Satheesh Babu, a native of Andkuru village in Palnadu, had been blackmailing the complainant to make her private photos public if the latter did not agree to take a loan on her name for him. Even after the woman relocated to Bengaluru, Satheesh did not stop harassing her, she alleged.

In her police complaint, she said Satheesh approached him by posing as a non-resident Indian who worked as a software engineer in Washington DC, US, and was divorced. Only a few days after their marriage when the couple moved to Hyderabad, Satheesh started demanding that his wife take a loan on her name and give him the money.

This was when she learnt that Satheesh had married four times already. She filed a complaint with Guntur Disha police who launched a probe and arrested the accused on Thursday. During their investigation, the police said Satheesh married a woman in 2007. After divorcing her, he remarried a US-based NRI in 2014, who originally hails from Narasaraopet. His second wife filed a complaint against him with Guntur Mahila Police Station in 2017.

Still managing to escape the police’s radar, he married a resident of Nellore in 2019. After learning about his past marriages, the woman filed a complaint with the police in 2021. Satheesh’s parents not only knew about their son’s fraud, they even helped him on many occasions.The police arrested his father K Veerabhadra Rao, and are trying to determine if there are other woman whom Satheesh has cheated.

