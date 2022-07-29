Issue ID cards to artistes: AP Minister for Culture RK Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja held a review meeting with the officials of the Cultural Department at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Thursday.She directed the officials to carry out district-wise identification of artistes and prepare an action plan to issue identity cards to the eligible across the State. She said that services of ward and village secretariats should be utilised.

