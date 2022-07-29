Nellore district police arrest loan recover agents harassing Minister's PA

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Nellore district police arrested a gang of four loan recovery agents belonging to Chennai on charges of abusing and threatening Cherukuri Sankaraiah, the personal assistant of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Muthukur police, who registered a case based on the complaint of Sankaraiah and took up investigation, seized laptops, four mobile phones, and Rs.10,000 cash from the recovery agency in Chennai.

According to Muthukuru Circle Inspector K Vema Reddy, one Ashok Kumar from Nellore city has taken a loan of Rs.8.50 lakh using a loan app. Ashok failed to repay the loan.

Following it, the loan recovery agency has contacted the persons who are on the contact list of Ashok's mobile phone. As part of it, they rang up the number of Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, which was in his contact list of Ashok.

Minister's personal assistant Shankaraiah attended the call and paid Rs.25,000 to the agency. However, the agents again contacted Minister's P A and continued harassing him to clear the loan. Vexed with such calls, Sankaraiah lodged a complaint with Muthukuru Police.

'Acting upon the instructions of Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, a team of police arrested loan recovery agents in Chennai and seized laptops and four mobile phones from their possession,' said the Circle Inspector.

