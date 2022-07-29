Home States Andhra Pradesh

No privilege darshans during Brahmotsavams at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams (silk clothes) on behalf of the State government on the first day of the Brahmotsavams.

Published: 29th July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all privilege darshans during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 5, to prioritise the multitude of common pilgrims who throng the hill shrine during the nine-day fete.

Addressing the media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said as the mega-religious festival would be elaborately held after two years, the Trust was expecting a heavy influx of pilgrims from across the country.

“We have decided to cancel all other formats of darshans —including Rs 300, VIP Break (except for self-protocol VIPs), SRIVANI Trust and Donors—during these nine days. Only Sarva Darshanam will remain in operation,” he explained.

On the key events observed during the fete, the EO said Dhwajarohanam will be held on September 27, Garuda Seva on October 1, Swarnaratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4 and Chakra Snanam on October 5. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams (silk clothes) on behalf of the State government on the first day of the Brahmotsavams.

“Garuda Seva will be held on October 1 (Saturday), which also happens to be the third Saturday of the Purattasi month, an auspicious occasion for Tamil pilgrims. So, we are anticipating higher footfall on the day, and have requested the district administration to gear up for the same,” he added.

Earlier, the TTD EO, Tirupati Collector Venkatramana Reddy and Urban SP Parameshwar Reddy held a detailed meeting on the arrangements to be made for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

