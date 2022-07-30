Andhra Pradesh: Officials instructed to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a success

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma asserts that the national flag should be hoisted on every house and offices from August 13 to 15 to mark the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to take steps for successful conduct of the event.

Conducting a virtual review with the officials on Friday, Sameer Sharma took stock of arrangements being made for the event. He said that out of the total 1.42 crore national flags required for hosting in the State, 40 lakh will be supplied by the Centre and another 30 lakh and 10 lakh will be readied by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), respectively. Forest department will arrange 80 lakh flag sticks.

The remaining national flags should be arranged through voluntary organisations, Lions Club, Rotary Club and other associations, the Chief Secretary said. The CS directed the Special Chief Secretary (Culture) Rajat Bharagava to write to various organisations and involve them in the programme. Similarly, the CS also wanted to involve students.

