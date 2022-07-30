AP stood third in implementation of National Food Security Act: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stands third in the implementation of the National Food Security Act, Union Minister of State for Civil Supplies Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, in a written reply to YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday.

She further said Odisha and Uttar Pradesh bagged the first two places and the rank was decided based on the functioning of the civil supplies system in the States and Union Territories. The rank is calculated based on the functioning of the targeted public distribution system (TPDS), she said, adding that there is no proposal for extending any incentives to the better performing States.

In a written reply to another question of the MP, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said permission was given to cultivate oil palm in 20,000 hectares in different districts of Andhra Pradesh for 2022-23.

About 5.31 lakh hectares in East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari were found suitable for palm oil cultivation.The Union Minister further said Rs 62 crore was allocated for oil palm cultivation in the country and the State has to bear Rs 41 lakh as its share.

MSK Scheme discontinued, says Union Minister

The Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) Scheme approved in November 2017, has been discontinued with effect from April 1, 2022, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, in a written reply to a question from YSRC MPs in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

To a question raised by MPs G Madhavi and PV Midhun Reddy, the Union Minister said appropriate provisions of the discontinued scheme were incorporated after evaluation in the newly launched ‘Mission Shakti’, an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stands third in the implementation of the National Food Security Act, Union Minister of State for Civil Supplies Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, in a written reply to YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday. She further said Odisha and Uttar Pradesh bagged the first two places and the rank was decided based on the functioning of the civil supplies system in the States and Union Territories. The rank is calculated based on the functioning of the targeted public distribution system (TPDS), she said, adding that there is no proposal for extending any incentives to the better performing States. In a written reply to another question of the MP, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said permission was given to cultivate oil palm in 20,000 hectares in different districts of Andhra Pradesh for 2022-23. About 5.31 lakh hectares in East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari were found suitable for palm oil cultivation.The Union Minister further said Rs 62 crore was allocated for oil palm cultivation in the country and the State has to bear Rs 41 lakh as its share. MSK Scheme discontinued, says Union Minister The Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) Scheme approved in November 2017, has been discontinued with effect from April 1, 2022, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, in a written reply to a question from YSRC MPs in the Lok Sabha on Friday. To a question raised by MPs G Madhavi and PV Midhun Reddy, the Union Minister said appropriate provisions of the discontinued scheme were incorporated after evaluation in the newly launched ‘Mission Shakti’, an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women.