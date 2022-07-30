BJP launches Amaravati padayatra from Undavalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Extending solidarity to Amaravati farmers, who have been fighting for over two-and-half-years seeking capital in their region, a padayatra taken up by BJP under the banner of Manam-Mana Amaravati commenced at Undavalli on Friday. The BJP leaders visited Venkatapalem temple before the beginning of the walkathon. BJP state president Somu Veerraju and state-level leaders participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Somu Veerraju said the BJP was committed to the development of Amaravati as the State capital. “The Central government has an intention to develop Andhra Pradesh into another Gujarat. It has allotted Rs 7,500 crore for development of roads, infrastructure and various welfare schemes, Rs 2,500 crores for development of capital in Amaravati and Rs 1,800 crore to set up AIIMS in the capital region.”

Alleging that both the previous and current State governments were the reason for the poor condition of the State, he said if not for TDP who broke the alliance with BJP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would never have won 150 Assembly seats. He said the government failed to set up a capital city in the last three years and turned its back on the farmers and initiated three capitals.

