Home States Andhra Pradesh

Engineering student drowns, five missing at sea in Andhra Pradesh

The lone student, who did not venture into sea, raised an alarm, and local fishermen rescued one person, Surisetty Teja of Munagapaka, and recovered the body of another student.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 19-year-old engineering student drowned, and five others went missing at sea off  Porukonda Sitapalem beach near Mudimadaka in Atchyutapuram mandal, Anakapalle district on Friday.A group of 12 students from Dadi Institute of Engineering & Technology (DIET) went to the beach after their exam. Of the total, 11 of them ventured into the sea and seven were swept away by strong currents.

The lone student, who did not venture into sea, raised an alarm, and local fishermen rescued one person, Surisetty Teja of Munagapaka, and recovered the body of another student.Teja was initially admitted to Anakapalle hospital and later shifted to KIMS Icon in Anakapalle. The deceased was identified as Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Peddaboddepalli in Narsipatnam.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP and Parawada subdivison in-charge Srinivasa Rao said all the 12 are first year engineering students. He explained that the beach was a risky zone and additionally as it was a full moon day on Thursday, the sea was rough on Friday. He said police personnel along with marine police have undertaken rescue operations.

Due to rough sea conditions, search operations were halted and would be resumed on Saturday morning.  The Coast Guard has also deployed two ships and a helicopter to trace the missing students. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled Pavan’s death and directed Industries Minister G Amarnath to monitor the rescue operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp