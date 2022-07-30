Engineering student drowns, five missing at sea in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 19-year-old engineering student drowned, and five others went missing at sea off Porukonda Sitapalem beach near Mudimadaka in Atchyutapuram mandal, Anakapalle district on Friday.A group of 12 students from Dadi Institute of Engineering & Technology (DIET) went to the beach after their exam. Of the total, 11 of them ventured into the sea and seven were swept away by strong currents.

The lone student, who did not venture into sea, raised an alarm, and local fishermen rescued one person, Surisetty Teja of Munagapaka, and recovered the body of another student.Teja was initially admitted to Anakapalle hospital and later shifted to KIMS Icon in Anakapalle. The deceased was identified as Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Peddaboddepalli in Narsipatnam.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP and Parawada subdivison in-charge Srinivasa Rao said all the 12 are first year engineering students. He explained that the beach was a risky zone and additionally as it was a full moon day on Thursday, the sea was rough on Friday. He said police personnel along with marine police have undertaken rescue operations.

Due to rough sea conditions, search operations were halted and would be resumed on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard has also deployed two ships and a helicopter to trace the missing students. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled Pavan’s death and directed Industries Minister G Amarnath to monitor the rescue operations.

