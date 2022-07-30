It’s DBT governance, not TDP’s ‘DPT rule’: CM Jagan Mohan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his government is implementing every welfare scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a transparent and accountable manner unlike the previous TDP regime, which followed DPT -- Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Rob, Share, Eat) -- strategy.

Addressing a public meeting at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Friday after disbursing Rs 508.18 crore to 3,38,792 women beneficiaries hailing from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities in the State through DBT under the YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme for the third consecutive year, the Chief Minister lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his adverse comments on flood relief measures in Godavari districts.

“Flashing a piece of paper, he (Naidu) claims to have given Rs 4,000 each to victims of Hudhud Cyclone and says I only gave Rs 2,000 each to flood victims. His claims are a pack of lies. Except for a stale Pulihora and 10 kg subsidy rice, he did not give a single paise to the cyclone victims. I stayed in North Andhra for 11 days during the Hudhud Cyclone. He did not give any relief to the victims during Titli Cyclone or any other natural disaster,” he pointed out.

Besides deploying the entire district administration, village secretariat staff and volunteers, the present YSRC government has ensured that no one is left out of flood relief, which included 25 kg of rice and other essentials along with Rs 2,000 per each flood-affected family. For that very reason, Naidu has failed to make anyone say that they have not received flood relief during his visit to the affected areas,” Jagan averred.

Describing his government as the one that thinks with heart and adopts humane attitude in everything it does, Jagan said though it was not part of their party’s election manifesto, Kapu Nestham was launched to benefit Kapu women in the age group of 45-60 years and it is being implemented for the last three years. Under the scheme, an aid of Rs 15,000 per annum, similar to YSR Cheyutha meant to empower women, is being provided to Kapu Nestham beneficiaries. In the last three years, the government has credited Rs 16,256 crore through DBT for the Kapu community under various welfare schemes. A total sum of Rs 1,492 crore has been spent on implementation of Kapu Nestham alone. “Our scheme reflects our sincerity and honesty to serve the poor and downtrodden. We are not just friends of Kapus, but also their protectors,” he asserted.

Drawing a comparison with the TDP regime, he said only Rs 400 crore per annum was spent for the welfare of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes earlier. The YSRC government has spent over Rs 32,296 crore in the last three years under DBT and non-DBT schemes benefiting lakhs of people.

“Earlier, benefits of schemes were confined to digits in budget documents, leaving the beneficiaries wondering if they were real beneficiaries or not. Our government has ensured that there is no hidden agenda, no jugglery of digits, but a straightforward approach of depositing funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries in a transparent manner. Today, our MLAs are going door-to-door to enquire if the people have received the benefits of welfare schemes or not. Our only intention is that no eligible person is left out,” he elaborated and asked the people whether they want DBT governance or Naidu’s DPT rule for their welfare.

I have people’s support, God’s blessings: Jagan

Taking a dig at Opposition TDP and a section of the media supporting it and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan reiterated that they were all trying to mislead the people. He accused Pawan of trying to sell the votes of Kapus to Naidu. Jagan said he might not have the powerful media or strategists behind him, but all he has is the support of people and God’s blessings.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his government is implementing every welfare scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a transparent and accountable manner unlike the previous TDP regime, which followed DPT -- Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Rob, Share, Eat) -- strategy. Addressing a public meeting at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Friday after disbursing Rs 508.18 crore to 3,38,792 women beneficiaries hailing from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities in the State through DBT under the YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme for the third consecutive year, the Chief Minister lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his adverse comments on flood relief measures in Godavari districts. “Flashing a piece of paper, he (Naidu) claims to have given Rs 4,000 each to victims of Hudhud Cyclone and says I only gave Rs 2,000 each to flood victims. His claims are a pack of lies. Except for a stale Pulihora and 10 kg subsidy rice, he did not give a single paise to the cyclone victims. I stayed in North Andhra for 11 days during the Hudhud Cyclone. He did not give any relief to the victims during Titli Cyclone or any other natural disaster,” he pointed out. Besides deploying the entire district administration, village secretariat staff and volunteers, the present YSRC government has ensured that no one is left out of flood relief, which included 25 kg of rice and other essentials along with Rs 2,000 per each flood-affected family. For that very reason, Naidu has failed to make anyone say that they have not received flood relief during his visit to the affected areas,” Jagan averred. Describing his government as the one that thinks with heart and adopts humane attitude in everything it does, Jagan said though it was not part of their party’s election manifesto, Kapu Nestham was launched to benefit Kapu women in the age group of 45-60 years and it is being implemented for the last three years. Under the scheme, an aid of Rs 15,000 per annum, similar to YSR Cheyutha meant to empower women, is being provided to Kapu Nestham beneficiaries. In the last three years, the government has credited Rs 16,256 crore through DBT for the Kapu community under various welfare schemes. A total sum of Rs 1,492 crore has been spent on implementation of Kapu Nestham alone. “Our scheme reflects our sincerity and honesty to serve the poor and downtrodden. We are not just friends of Kapus, but also their protectors,” he asserted. Drawing a comparison with the TDP regime, he said only Rs 400 crore per annum was spent for the welfare of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes earlier. The YSRC government has spent over Rs 32,296 crore in the last three years under DBT and non-DBT schemes benefiting lakhs of people. “Earlier, benefits of schemes were confined to digits in budget documents, leaving the beneficiaries wondering if they were real beneficiaries or not. Our government has ensured that there is no hidden agenda, no jugglery of digits, but a straightforward approach of depositing funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries in a transparent manner. Today, our MLAs are going door-to-door to enquire if the people have received the benefits of welfare schemes or not. Our only intention is that no eligible person is left out,” he elaborated and asked the people whether they want DBT governance or Naidu’s DPT rule for their welfare. I have people’s support, God’s blessings: Jagan Taking a dig at Opposition TDP and a section of the media supporting it and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan reiterated that they were all trying to mislead the people. He accused Pawan of trying to sell the votes of Kapus to Naidu. Jagan said he might not have the powerful media or strategists behind him, but all he has is the support of people and God’s blessings.