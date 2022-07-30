Probe in social media posts against judges still on: CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI on Friday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that investigation into the objectionable posts against the judges and judiciary on social media was underway to ascertain if there was any conspiracy. The court was hearing a petition filed by former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, seeking dismissal of a case filed by CBI charging him of making derogatory remarks against the judges and judiciary.

Asserting that the former MLA passed derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary, which also would instigate two communities, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing CBI submitted to the court that the agency is carrying out probe as directed by the HC. Refuting the ASG’s arguments, Amanchi’s counsel senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy said his client did not pass any remarks to instigate violence between two communities and added that as a citizen, he only commented on the High Court handing over the case pertaining to Dr Sudhakar from Visakhapatnam to CBI. He had no intention of demeaning judges or judiciary, the counsel maintained and said Amanchi is cooperating with the CBI probe.

Niranjan Reddy said CBI had issued notice to Amanchi, but with the petition being heard, the notice was withdrawn. He said as the CBI can issue notice again, the court should direct CBI not to initiate steps like arrests. Taking his argument into consideration, the Court asked CBI when it could issue fresh notice. Assistant Solicitor General Harinath said he will find out and submit the same to the court. Justice N Jayasurya hearing the case, adjourned further hearing to August 1.

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI on Friday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that investigation into the objectionable posts against the judges and judiciary on social media was underway to ascertain if there was any conspiracy. The court was hearing a petition filed by former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, seeking dismissal of a case filed by CBI charging him of making derogatory remarks against the judges and judiciary. Asserting that the former MLA passed derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary, which also would instigate two communities, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing CBI submitted to the court that the agency is carrying out probe as directed by the HC. Refuting the ASG’s arguments, Amanchi’s counsel senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy said his client did not pass any remarks to instigate violence between two communities and added that as a citizen, he only commented on the High Court handing over the case pertaining to Dr Sudhakar from Visakhapatnam to CBI. He had no intention of demeaning judges or judiciary, the counsel maintained and said Amanchi is cooperating with the CBI probe. Niranjan Reddy said CBI had issued notice to Amanchi, but with the petition being heard, the notice was withdrawn. He said as the CBI can issue notice again, the court should direct CBI not to initiate steps like arrests. Taking his argument into consideration, the Court asked CBI when it could issue fresh notice. Assistant Solicitor General Harinath said he will find out and submit the same to the court. Justice N Jayasurya hearing the case, adjourned further hearing to August 1.