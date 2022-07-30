YSRC MPs’ resignation will help get R&R package for displaced families of Polavaram: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has opined that if YSRC MPs resign then it will be easy to get adequate compensation from the Centre for the displaced families of Polavaram Irrigation Project. Naidu visited several flood-hit villages in Polavaram and interacted with the victims on the second and final day of his visit to Eluru district on Friday.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not visit the flood-affected areas by road even for 10 km and took a helicopter. As a responsible leader, I personally came here to have first hand information of the flood havoc,” Naidu asserted.

He promised to extend all possible help to the family members of Sri Devi, who fell victim to lightning. “When the TDP was in power, we created an infrastructure to know the location where lightnings strike and alerted the people in advance. Now, there is no system even to warn against the floods,” Naidu rued and asked what Jagan was doing in his Tadepalli palace when the people were suffering in the flood-affected areas.

Saying that the Chief Minister expressed his inability to complete the Polavaram project and could not pay the compensation to the displaced, Naidu pointed out how he claimed that his party would win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections. “People will only give him negative marks,” the Opposition Leader observed.

Saying that Amaravati and Hyderabad are near to the people of Polavaram submergence villages, Naidu sought to know how could the State government make Paderu as the district headquarters, when it is located far away from the place. Naidu demanded that justice be done to the Polavaram project displaced families and assured them that when the TDP returns to power in the next elections, a separate district will be formed for Polavaram submergence mandals for its development.

