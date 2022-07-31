After failed promises from representatives, villagers pool Rs 20 lakh, start bridge works

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: People of a half a dozen villages in Prakasam district have joined hands to construct a bridge across a rivulet with their own money. Gundlakamma stream divides two land parts between Kurichedu and Tripurantakam mandals of Prakasam district near Mushtla Gangavaram-Mudivemula villages.

For the last four decades, people of Mushtla Gangavaram, Nancharapuram, Pratigna Puram, Ramanjaneya Colony, Avulamanda (all belong to Kurichedu mandal), Pata Mudivemula, Kotha Mudivemula, Anna Samudram, Medapi, Paapanna Palem (all belong to Tripurantakam mandal) have been requesting the public representatives and government officials to construct a bridge on Gundlakamma stream to ease the travel between Kurichedu and Tripuranthakam mandal headquarters.

Though they received several assurances from public representatives and officials concerned on building the bridge, no action has been taken. Finally, farmers, agricultural labourers and businessmen belonging to the villages situated on both sides of the stream have decided to pool money to construct a bridge.

They collected Rs 20 lakh and began construction works of the 150 metres long and 20 ft width bridge a week ago. The works are progressing fast with the support of the villagers and are expected to be completed in the next 20-25 days.

“The people on both the sides of Gundlakamma stream have been facing difficulties to travel across the rivulet for daily needs as there is no bridge nearby. Especially in the rainy season, the villagers face problems during medical emergencies and other such travel. Finally, villagers came forward to collect funds for the construction of a bridge on the rivulet between Mushtla Gangavaram and Mudivemula villages. The bridge will cut short the distance between Kurichedu and Tripurantakam towns to 15 km from 40 km,” said V Lingaiah, a teacher from Voddupalem village, who daily travels to Kurichedu. “If more funds are required to complete the bridge, we will again collect donations from the villagers,” D Subba Rao from Mudivemula village explained.

