Home States Andhra Pradesh

After failed promises from representatives, villagers pool Rs 20 lakh, start bridge works

Though they received several assurances from public representatives and officials concerned on building the bridge, no action has been taken.  

Published: 31st July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Kurichedu and Tripurantakam mandals of Prakasam district constructing a causeway bridge on Gundlkamma rivulet I Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: People of a half a dozen villages in Prakasam district have joined hands to construct a bridge across a rivulet with their own money. Gundlakamma stream divides two land parts between Kurichedu and Tripurantakam mandals of Prakasam district near Mushtla Gangavaram-Mudivemula villages.

For the last four decades, people of Mushtla Gangavaram, Nancharapuram, Pratigna Puram, Ramanjaneya Colony, Avulamanda (all belong to Kurichedu mandal), Pata Mudivemula, Kotha Mudivemula, Anna Samudram, Medapi, Paapanna Palem (all belong to Tripurantakam mandal) have been requesting the public representatives and government officials to construct a bridge on Gundlakamma stream to ease the travel between Kurichedu and Tripuranthakam mandal headquarters.

Though they received several assurances from public representatives and officials concerned on building the bridge, no action has been taken. Finally, farmers, agricultural labourers and businessmen belonging to the villages situated on both sides of the stream have decided to pool money to construct a bridge.

They collected Rs 20 lakh and began construction works of  the 150 metres long and 20 ft width bridge a week ago. The works are progressing fast with the support of the villagers and are expected to be completed in the next 20-25 days.

“The people on both the sides of Gundlakamma stream have been facing difficulties to travel across the rivulet for daily needs as there is no bridge nearby. Especially in the rainy season, the villagers face problems during medical emergencies and other such travel. Finally, villagers came forward to collect funds for the construction of a bridge on the rivulet between Mushtla Gangavaram and Mudivemula villages. The bridge will cut short the distance between Kurichedu and Tripurantakam towns to 15 km from 40 km,” said V Lingaiah, a teacher from Voddupalem village, who daily travels to Kurichedu.  “If more funds are required to complete the bridge, we will again collect donations from the villagers,” D Subba Rao from Mudivemula village explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp