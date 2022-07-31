Andhra Pradesh: 4 cops suspended for watchman’s suicide

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Four cops, including a Sub-Inspector, an assistant SI and two constables, of Marripadu police station were placed under suspension on Saturday on allegations that they were responsible for the suicide of a watchman two days ago. Following directions from Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy, Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao issued an order suspending SI Turka Venkata Ramana, ASI T Jayaraj, constables Chand Basha and Santosh Kumar.

According to the police, G Tirupataiah, a differently-abled person from Gudigunta village in Ananthasagaram mandal, was working as a watchman at an agriculture farm in Chunchuluru village in Marripadu mandal. A series of thefts of electric wire of agriculture pump sets was reported in the village in recent weeks.

On July 15, a group of farmers, including Basireddy Anjaneya Reddy, K Rajasekhar Reddy and K Venkatasubba Reddy, handed over Tirupataiah to the Marripadu police alleging that they caught him while he was stealing electric wire from their agriculture fields. However, no case was registered against Tirupataiah as the SI was not in the police station at that time. The SI summoned him to the police station for questioning on July 20 and 25. After being summoned by the SI twice, Tirupataiah consumed pesticide in the agriculture field on July 28.

AP reports one custodial death a week

He was shifted to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment the same day. Following allegations that he took the extreme step after being repeatedly summoned by the police to the station in the name of investigation, an inquiry was conducted into the incident by an Additional SP rank officer. Based on the report, the SP suspended the SI and three cops. Sources said the SI used to behave in a high-handed manner towards complainants and local people. Andhra Pradesh reported one custodial death a week. A total of 98 cases registered pertaining to custodial deaths from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. The State reported 48 custodial death cases from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, against 50 in the previous year.



